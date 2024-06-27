Man charged in the shooting death of a woman Wednesday in a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused in the Wednesday shooting death of a woman he was arguing with inside a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment.

Travon Oliver, age not given by police or through the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

KCMO police officers found the victim, Chestina Gaskin, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a court document.

She died at a hospital a short time later.

Oliver said he and Gaskin argued just before the shooting.

