Man charged in Tuesday murder of Kansas City man, 21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing 2nd degree murder charges in connection to a shooting Tuesday that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tamon Daniel with one count of second degree murder, felony unlawful use of a weapon by firing at a vehicle and two counts of armed criminal action.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched on the shooting in the 4900 block of Heritage Avenue.

Police would locate the body of Jayden Daniels at the scene.

Police also located Daniel on the scene, who waved down responding officers and put his hands up, telling police ehe had shot someone.

The account of the incident Daniel provided to detectives did not match evidence collected by investigators on the scene.

