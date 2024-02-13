Man charged in woman’s death near 50th, Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm after a murder early Monday near 50th and Bellefontaine.

Charlie L. Bowman allegedly shot and killed 57-year-old Ruth A. Bowman.

Court documents denote Charlie was “acting weird” and pulled out a silver pistol on a witness, warning that person to be “careful to run up on him.”

Ruth was later shot after trying to meet up with Charlie and others. She approached the vehicle Charlie was in to provide instructions on where to park when he allegedly pulled the trigger, per court documents.

After Charlie was taken into custody, he told police he remembered being with the victim and arriving at the scene of the crime but “could recall little after.”

He also admitted he owned a chrome handgun and had “no reason to shoot the victim.”

