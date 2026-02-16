Man charged using Blair’s Law in 2025 shooting at 18th and Vine pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man, who was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest, pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Jason Gould/KSHB Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Sunday, June 22, 2025, near 18th and Vine in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting in the early morning hours on June 22, 2025, in the 18th and Vine District. One person died and five others were injured in the incident.

With police on the scene, Leonard Holman Jr. fired multiple shots into the air near 19th and Vine streets before fleeing from officers, first on foot and then in the back of a pickup truck, per a court document.

While Holman was in custody, he claimed he fired shots in the air to protect himself and he was not shooting at anybody.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office used Blair’s Law, a Missouri bill signed in 2024 to create harsher penalties for celebratory gunfire, to charge Holman.

Holman was in court for a plea hearing Feb. 11, where the court accepted his guilty plea for the misdemeanor charges.

His jail sentence has been suspended and he was placed on probation. Under part of the special conditions of his probation, he must complete anger management classes and not possess or be around firearms or ammunition, according to a court document.

