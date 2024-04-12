Man charged with 1st-degree murder after victim found deceased in Edgerton home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was charged with murder after a man was found dead inside an Edgerton home on Saturday, March 30.

Joseph Wacaster, 31, was charged in Johnson County District Court with premeditated first-degree murder.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious death on March 30 in the 500 block of West Edgewood Drive and located a deceased man inside a residence.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Cade H. Blackburn.

Investigators believe Wacaster knew Blackburn. Wacaster was allegedly arrested Saturday evening in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Wacaster is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon.

His bond is set for $1 million.

