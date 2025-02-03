Man charged with 1st-degree murder in gruesome deaths of 3 Northland women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is being held without bond in a central Kansas jail in connection to the deaths of three women early Sunday morning in the Northland.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police received a phone call from a resident in the 4100 block of NW 65th Street saying a neighbor had knocked on their door saying a shooting had happened and the suspect had shot at her.

When officers and paramedics arrived at a residence in the block, they discovered three adult women deceased. The women were later identified as 49-year-old Jodie Hopcus, 73-year-old Sherri Duncan and 24-year-old Hailey Hopcus.

Early Monday morning, Platte County prosecutors charged Armando Navarro Jr. with three counts of 1st-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of 1st-degree assault and one count of animal abuse.

According to court documents, Navarro and one of the victims were in a dispute about Navarro continuing to be present at the residence.

Court documents reveal that after the shooting, Navarro left the house in a white 2020 Ford Expedition with a California license plate that had been issued to one of the victims. Police put out a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the region.

Law enforcement eventually located the truck, which had broken down in Abilene, Kansas. Navarro was with the truck when Kansas Highway Patrol troopers arrived.

