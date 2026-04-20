Man charged with bringing handgun to Blue Springs elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with bringing a handgun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition to a Blue Springs elementary school on April 16.

Cory Albert Adams, 28, of Independence, is charged in Jackson County Court with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon (carries loaded weapon into a school, bus, premises, function).

Adams is in the Jackson County Jail. A judge set Adams' bond at $75,000, cash-only.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on April 16 inside Sunny Pointe Elementary School in the Blue Springs School District.

A woman, who was in a previous relationship with Adams, called police to say Adams was at the school with a gun. She also told police he had threatened to use a firearm on her, according to a court document.

Two Independence police officers found Adams at the school office, and one officer quickly realized Adams was armed.

The officers tried to detain Adams, but he began yelling and pulling away from the officers, the court document states.

They were able to detain Adams and found the loaded handgun in his front waistline.

The woman who called the police said she was at the school earlier to drop off her son.

Adams pulled up to her vehicle on a motorcycle. He was wearing a full-face helmet, and she didn't immediately realize it was Adams, according to the court document.

She immediately left the school once she realized the man on the motorcycle was Adams.

The woman told police she thought Adams was armed because he had carried a gun in the past, threatened to shoot her, and take their son.

She also saw Adams look in a backpack, but did not see a gun.

The woman had two prior restraining orders against Adams, but none at the time of the incident at the school.

Adams did not talk to a police detective after being read his rights at the Independence Detention Center.

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