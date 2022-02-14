Man charged with kidnapping in relation to a Missouri-wide Amber Alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man, who allegedly took a running vehicle with two children inside from a Lee's Summit driveway, was charged Monday with two counts of child kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The man charged is 41-year-old Mitchell S. Green, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

A Missouri-wide Amber Alert was issued Sunday about the vehicle, allegedly taken by Green, with the two children inside — a 4 year old and an 8 month old.

The mother of the two children told Lee's Summit Police Department officers that she ran inside her house to get baby wipes and took the keys, but the vehicle was already running. She then saw a man driving away with the car and ran after it to try and stop him.

The Amber Alert was canceled less than an hour later when a person saw the vehicle near Interstate 70 and Little Blue Parkway, which is where Green was apprehended.

After being questioned by investigators, Green reportedly admitted to taking the car and said that the car was not his.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond.

