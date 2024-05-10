Man charged with killing woman, dog, later firing gunshot at University of Kansas Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged in Wyandotte County Court with killing a woman, a dog, damaging a car and firing a gunshot into a ceiling at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Jessie Wayne Buchanan, Jr., 33, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with second degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, cruelty to animals, and two counts criminal damage to property.

Buchanan allegedly fired one gunshot late Tuesday night into the ceiling at the security entrance into the emergency room at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

He told University of Kansas police officers he had killed someone in a house in the 1900 block of North Hallock Street.

Kansas City, Kansas, police officers went to the house and found Latoya Seamster-Lawagbon shot to death.

The officers also found a dog that had been killed and a Buick Century automobile with its windows broken.

Buchanan is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

He made his first court appearance Friday and is scheduled to be back in court on May 21.

