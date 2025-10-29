Man charged with multiple felonies for role in October deadly wrong-way crash on I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County prosecutors charged a man with multiple felonies in a Northland crime spree that ended in a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 29 earlier in October.

Kenneth Wilson, Jr. faces four counts of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention of a motor vehicle, and one count each of 2nd degree murder, first-degree tampering, 2nd degree assault, and vehicle hijacking.

Wilson was indicted Tuesday by a Clay County grand jury.

Details released on Oct. 6 revealed a 36-year-old man was involved in a crash at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 4 near the intersection of 76th Street and N. Broadway.

The man fled from the scene into a wooded area nearby before returning to the intersection a short time later.

Police said he then stopped the driver of a Subaru in the middle of the road and jumped on the hood.

The suspect was able to steal the Subaru and took off south on N. Broadway, leading Gladstone police to briefly chase him.

Police stopped the pursuit when the suspect started driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway.

The suspect eventually started driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29. After a brief period of travel, he crashed head-on into a 2007 Honda Accord.

The passenger in the Honda, a 21-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Honda driver, a 22-year-old KCK man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The force of the collision sent the Honda into a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. The driver of the Traverse refused additional medical treatment.

Prosecutors requested a $2 million bond for Wilson, who is set for his initial appearance in court on Oct. 31.

