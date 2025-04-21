Man charged with murder after running over victim, killing him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who told police he thought another man was trying to rob him is charged with second-degree murder after using his SUV to run over and kill the victim.

Anthony Milligan, 55, is in the Jackson County Jail. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on April 17, near the 3700 block of East 51st Street, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Police found the victim, Terry Lindsey, 50, critically injured. Lindsey was taken to a hospital where he died.

Milligan twice told police dispatchers in 911 calls that he ran over Lindsey because he thought Lindsey was going to rob him, a court document states.

He also told police he and Lindsey had known each other for years, and reconnected when Lindsey moved into an apartment across the street from where Milligan lived.

Milligan claimed Lindsey wouldn't leave him alone, and the day before the hit-and-run incident, Milligan told police Lindsey stole his wallet.

A surveillance video showed Milligan run over Lindsey.

"The video shows the defendant repeatedly driving at the victim as he tried to escape," the prosecutor's office news release states. "When the victim attempted to take shelter in the grass, the defendant ran over the curb onto the grass and accelerated, striking the victim with the front of his vehicle. The footage shows the victim going under the vehicle and being dragged."

