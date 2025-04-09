Man charged with murder in November 2024 road rage killing in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in a road rage incident in November 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Isaiah Francis is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police officers were sent at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 to a shooting at East 75th Street and The Paseo.

They found Dennis Griffin, 66, shot inside a green GMC Sierra, according to a court document.

Griffin died a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators found five spent .40-caliber shell casings inside Griffin's truck.

A witness told police she was driving south on Swope Parkway and tried to turn west on East Meyer Boulevard, the court document states.

She drove a safe distance behind the vehicles driven by Griffin and Francis as the two vehicles approached the intersection of East 75th Street and the Paseo.

The witness said the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe fired four or five shots into Griffin's vehicle.

An investigation found Francis was the driver of the vehicle from where the gunshots were fired.

