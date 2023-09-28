Man charged with second-degree murder after leading deadly police chase in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in connection to allegedly leading a police chase that ended in a deadly crash on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Matthew T. Brooks was charged with second-degree murder, felony resisting arrest and felony tampering with a motor vehicle for the events that unfolded just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Independence police attempted to pull Brooks over in a 2012 Ford F-150 — which according to court documents was reported stolen out of Fairway, Kansas, in May — for not displaying a license plate. Despite police activating their emergency lights at Lee's Summit Road and 20th Street, Brooks allegedly failed to stop and fled northbound on Lee's Summit Road.

While driving north toward U.S. 24 Highway, Brooks nearly struck a vehicle while running a red light, and eventually turned eastbound onto U.S. 24, per court documents.

While driving — sometimes at speeds of over 100 miles per hour — on U.S. 24, Brooks entered the center turn lane with oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes of the highway, according to court documents. Brooks exited U.S. 24 and turned right onto southbound Little Blue Parkway.

While traveling southbound on Little Blue Parkway, Brooks' vehicle failed to maintain one lane and crossed over into northbound traffic twice, according to a statement from police. Brooks then allegedly crossed over into the northbound lane, which caused a vehicle to swerve to divert a potential crash.

As Brooks approached Bundschu Road, police say he had an opportunity to return to the southbound lane, but continued driving south in the northbound lanes at high speeds. While traveling in the southbound lanes, officers ended their pursuit and turned off their emergency lights.

Brooks drove out of view from officers until they approached a crash involving the Ford F-150, which had collided with a 2014 Dodge Avenger on the northbound side of Little Blue Parkway.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located Brooks trapped behind the steering wheel of the Ford F-150 and a female passenger hiding in brush nearby the crash.

Officers tended to a female driver of the Dodge Avenger and found her to be deceased.

After striking the Dodge Avenger, the Ford F-150 continued southbound for approximately 370 feet, eventually driving off the east shoulder of the roadway and into a ditch, where it came to a rest.

Investigation efforts found the Ford F-150 to have traveled "well above" the 50 mile per hour speed limit of the roadway, while on the wrong side of the road, leading up to the crash, according to court documents.

Brooks was transported to an area hospital for his injuries, where he was found to be allegedly impaired by a controlled substance. Confirmed lab reports of what controlled substance(s) are pending, per court documents.

