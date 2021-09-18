Man convicted for shooting ex-girlfriend in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was convicted for shooting his ex-girlfriend in 2019, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday.

A jury found Louis Watts, 52, guilty on one count of first degree domestic assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of first degree burglary and stealing and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers with Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to 3921 Roanoke Road on a shooting on Oct. 22, 2019.

Officers found the victim bleeding and she stated that Watts had shot her.

Several other witnesses who were near the victim also told officers that Watts was responsible for the shooting.

A former employer of Watts also reported receiving a call from him.

In the call, Watts told the employer "I can't work for you anymore," and also admitted to shooting the victim, according to court documents.

Watts will be sentenced at a later date.

