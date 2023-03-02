Man convicted in 2019 triple murder in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was convicted Thursday for his role in a 2019 triple homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced.

Victor Sykes, 48, was charged alongside his girlfriend, Lynnsey D. Jones, in the shooting deaths of Larona T. Jones, Larry T. Barnes and Brandy Jones.

Officers were patrolling near the 4500 block of South Benton Avenue when they heard gunshots, per court documents.

Moments later, Sykes was spotted walking near the area. He attempted to escape on foot but was later captured.

A witness nearby told investigators he saw Sykes on top of one of the victims, hitting them in the face with his fists.

The witness said he later saw Lynnsey Jones walking towards Sykes and the victim.

Sykes allegedly yelled, "Shoot him baby, shoot him," before Lynnsey Jones is said to have shot the victim several times with a rifle.

Sykes was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. His sentencing is set for April 4.

Lynnsey Jones, who admitted to shooting all three victims, is already serving three consecutive life sentences.

