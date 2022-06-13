Man dead after shooting near Genessee Street Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before noon, KCPD received reports of the shooting near 12th Street and Genessee Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located an adult male lying underneath the overpass. After EMS responded, he was declared dead on the scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel and investigating the scene for evidence and searching for potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or may submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This story is developing and additional information will be added as it is available.

