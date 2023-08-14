Watch Now
Man dies after being shot by Leavenworth police last week

Steve Silvestri
Posted at 6:26 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 19:26:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man shot by Leavenworth police last week has died from injuries sustained in the incident, the Leavenworth Police Department announced Monday.

On the morning of the shooting, police issued a "Be on the Lookout" for 25-year-old Jonathan Heath-Taylor.

Heath-Taylor was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape, aggravated domestic battery and a violation of a protection from abuse order.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 10, police responded to the 900 block of Columbia Avenue on a domestic violence incident.

Police spotted Heath-Taylor, who led them on a chase that ended on Missouri Highway 45 in Platte County.

Heath-Taylor was shot while officers attempted to take him into custody, though it's not immediately clear what led to officers to fire.


