Man dies from injuries sustained in Sept. 6 shooting in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on Wednesday in south Kansas City, Missouri, police said Friday.

The shooting unfolded about 7:10 p.m. in the 11300 block of Bristol Terrace on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers located the man, identified as 24-year-old Devin Sparkman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital and died on Friday morning just before 10 a.m.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene.

No word on what led to the violence.

