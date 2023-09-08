Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man dies from injuries sustained in Sept. 6 shooting in south Kansas City

police-tape.png
Matt Rourke/AP
police-tape.png
Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:25:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on Wednesday in south Kansas City, Missouri, police said Friday.

The shooting unfolded about 7:10 p.m. in the 11300 block of Bristol Terrace on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers located the man, identified as 24-year-old Devin Sparkman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital and died on Friday morning just before 10 a.m.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene.

No word on what led to the violence.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone