Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting at bus stop in Kansas City on March 6

Posted at 7:01 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 20:01:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was found shot a bus stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, March 6, has died, police said Friday.

According to a police report, officers responded to Prospect Avenue and east 35th Street on reports of sound of shots at around 4 a.m.

While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting. Responding officers located the man suffering from gun shot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A suspect has not been taken into custody.


