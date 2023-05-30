Watch Now
Man dies from injuries sustained in triple shooting at Peppermill Lounge last August

Posted at 4:25 PM, May 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man injured in a triple shooting at a south Kansas City nightclub last August has died nine months later, the city's police department said Tuesday.

On Aug. 28, 2022, police responded to the Pepper Mill Lounge on a noise disturbance about 2:30 a.m.

Officers observed a disturbance at the nightclub and later heard gunfire.

The shooting injured three people, including 45-year-old Tyler E. Brown, who eventually ended up at an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim also suffered life-threatening injuries and the third suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Over the weekend, KCPD investigators were notified Brown had died from his injuries and a homicide investigation was launched.

A person of interest has been identified and the case will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

No word on the current condition of the other two victims.

