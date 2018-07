KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An Olathe man is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior after exposing himself Thursday outside a local McDonald's.

Clayton Knight, 23, appeared in Johnson County District Court on Friday after Olathe police said he exposed himself in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 12091 S. Strang Line Road when he exposed himself.

Knight, who lives less than a mile away, posted a $2,500 bond Friday afternoon. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to return to court Aug. 2.