Man faces 7 felony charges after violent incident Tuesday in Overland Park McDonald's parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with seven felonies after he allegedly fired shots at an Overland Park police officer and robbed a person Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an Overland Park McDonald's.

Sulif Wilkins, 34, of Leavenworth, is charged in Johnson County Court with attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of firearm possession by a felon and two counts of possession of a shotgun with less than an 18-inch barrel.

The incident began at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday when police were sent to a reported aggravated assault at College Boulevard and Oakmont Street.

Officers didn't find a suspect at that location, but a traffic camera captured the suspect on a vehicle in the parking lot of the McDonald's near College Boulevard and Quivira Road, according to Overland Park police.

Wilkins allegedly pointed a gun at an employee who came out and asked Wilkins to get off their car.

The employee went back to the restaurant and police were called.

Upon arrival, Overland Park police saw Wilkins in the act of robbing someone in the parking lot with an illegally modified rifle, according to police.

Officers ordered Wilkins to drop the gun, but he fired several times at an officer.

No officers returned fire at Wilkins. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Wilkins dropped the gun and was arrested.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.

A judge set his bond at $5 million.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.