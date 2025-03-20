Man faces multiple charges in connection to south Kansas City, Missouri, homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a south Kansas City, Missouri, homicide that happened late Wednesday night.

Theron Savage faces second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree assault, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

KCPD arrived at a residence on the 600 block of East Minor Drive on a reported disturbance.

As officers moved toward the front door of the home, Savage opened the door holding a sharp-edged object and then shut the door on the officers.

When Savage opened the door again, officers deployed a bean bag round at Savage, hitting him.

He then left the residence by running to the back door that led to the balcony and jumping off to the lower level.

Officers were unable to locate him outside and went back inside the apartment.

Officers then found two female victims inside the residence.

One was suffering from a stab wound and transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released. The other had a laceration to her chest and died at a local hospital.

Savage was later found on the apartment property and taken into custody.

According to authorities, Savage is the boyfriend of the deceased victim.

Savage is being held without bond, authorities said.

