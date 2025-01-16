Man facing felony charges in road rage shooting on I-29 in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 29 in St. Joseph on Wednesday morning.

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office charged Amouir Standiford, 27, with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday on northbound I-29 near the 49-mile marker.

Court documents stated the victim, a 47-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving his Volkswagen Jetta in the left lane behind Standiford's vehicle, a Ford Bronco.

The victim flashed his lights at Standiford, which he stated was an attempt to alert Standiford to move into the right lane so he could pass.

Standiford then checked his brakes, leading to the victim driving around the left side of the Bronco.

A gunshot was fired as the victim passed Standiford's vehicle, according to court documents.

The Jetta then pulled in front of Standiford and brake-checked the Bronco, at which point the two cars collided.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

