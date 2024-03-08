Watch Now
Man found guilty in 2018 Olathe murder of 17-year-old boy

Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 08, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury found Malik Jamal Delva guilty of first-degree murder Thursday for the 2018 murder of Daniel Bowden, who was 17, in Olathe, according to a Johnson County District Attorney press release.

Two other men, Angelo Monteleone and Isaiah Wisinger, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to Bowden's death.

Delva, who was 22 years-old at the time of the murder, was also charged with distribution of marijuana.

On June 15, 2018, police dispatched to the 100 block of South Clairborne Road on a report of an armed disturbance.

Bowden was shot in the midst of an altercation between two groups, per the release. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.


