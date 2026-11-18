KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man has been convicted of the murder of a Grandview teenager in 2023.

Tyheem Anderson was found guilty on six of the eight charges he faced in the criminal case, including second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, assault and kidnapping.

He was judged not guilty on two charges: unlawful use of a weapon and an additional charge of armed criminal action.

Anderson was 19 at the time of his arrest for the murder of Amauri Hughes, a senior at Grandview High School who was found dead on Nov. 12, 2023.

Family and friends remember Amauri Hughes at a vigil in her honor:

'She was the light': Family, friends mourn Grandview teen Amauri Hughes, hold vigil in her honor

Investigators said it appeared Hughes had been both stabbed and shot. A knife and spent shell casings were found in the home where her body was found.

A witness told investigators Hughes had been "sneaking out" to see Anderson in the time leading up to her death.

In an interview with police, Anderson said he and Hughes had argued the day she was found dead, but that he had called her an Uber and claimed that was the last time he saw her.

Anderson's defense team has requested that a judge decide his sentencing.

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