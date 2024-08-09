Man gets nearly 24 years in prison in connection to deadly 2021 Overand Park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A man was sentenced to prison Friday in connection to a deadly 2021 shooting in Overland Park.

Kyle Anthony Gutierres was sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison in the shooting death of Jeren Hinton, who was 35-years-old when he was killed.

On the day of the shooting, Overland Park police responded to the Greenbrier Condominium and located Hinton dead early in the morning.

Police also noted two speeding cars fleeing the scene.

During the course of the investigation, police had been looking for Gutierres in connection to Hinton's death.

He was later arrested and charged with second-degree intentional murder.

