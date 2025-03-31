Man held on $2M bond in connection to deadly Northland shooting on March 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in the March 23 shooting death of businessman Samuel Aro.

First responders were called around 2:30 a.m. on March 23 to a business in the 7800 block of N. Oak on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they discovered several people performing CPR on a single shooting victim.

The victim, later identified as Samuel Aro, 47, was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to court documents filed in support of the charges, Joseph H. Lapsley Jr., who lived south of the river, got a ride to the business north of the river.

An account of surveillance video depicted in court documents revealed Lapsley got out of a car in the parking lot of the business, went inside and fired several shots at Aro.

Detectives later counted a total of nine 7.62 caliber shell casings in and around the entrance of the business.

Police cross-referenced Lapsley’s motor vehicle records, social media accounts, witness testimony and surveillance video to track him down and arrest him March 26 at his south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment.

Lapsley was booked into the Clay County jail, where he remained as of Monday afternoon, on a $2 million bond. In addition to first-degree murder, Lapsley was also charged with armed criminal action.

Lapsley was set to make his initial appearance on the charges Monday afternoon.

