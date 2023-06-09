Man in custody after allegedly stabbing woman at Shawnee liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in custody in connection to a stabbing Friday afternoon at Stonebridge Liquors in Shawnee.

Shawnee police said officers were called around 12:45 p.m. to the store in the 6600 block of Nieman Road on a report that an employee had been stabbed with a knife.

When officers arrived at the store, the female employee said a man walked into the store and attacked her.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police took a suspect into custody around 3:30 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Shawnee Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are working to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

