Man in custody after firing shots at KCPD officers, sparking pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in custody after he pulled out a firearm and fired shots at Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers on Friday evening, causing a pursuit that ended near the area of southbound Interstate 35 and 152 Highway in Liberty.

The pursuit led to a shutdown of southbound I-35 from Pleasant Valley Road to 152 Highway for multiple hours Friday night. That section of the highway has since been fully reopened.

Officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of NE 110th Street at 6:40 p.m. about a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers saw two adult women suffering from bodily trauma with critical injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived but was found a short distance away.

Officers attempted to get the man into custody when he pulled out a firearm and began firing shots.

The man was then seen entering an Amazon delivery truck and the vehicle left the area.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver continued on, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

Additional shots were fired at officers during the pursuit.

The man exited the Amazon vehicle and attempted to leave on foot near southbound I-35 and 152 Highway.

He was then quickly taken into custody without incident and sustained no injuries.

The Amazon delivery driver and responding officers were also uninjured during the incident.

No officers ever returned fire at the suspect.

