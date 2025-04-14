Man killed in early morning homicide near Independence and Lawndale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near Independence and Lawndale.

Police were called to the area about 3:30 a.m. on a reported shooting.

Police say they found a man on the sidewalk on Lawndale.

He died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows someone may have fired shots out of a car at the victim.

As of right now, it's unclear if the man was the intended target.

Police do not have any information on a suspect or possible suspect vehicle.

