Man pleads guilty to 2022 crash that killed Overland Park woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 in Johnson County court to a 2022 crash that killed an Overland Park woman.

Alexander G. Kohrs pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder and will be sentenced on April 16.

The crash occurred on Oct. 30, 2022, and killed Karla Joy O'Malley, 62.

On the night she was killed, O'Malley had joined her daughter and granddaughters for dinner, according to her obituary. The crash occurred as she was heading home.

O'Malley was in hospice for 40 days, but never regained conscious. She died on Dec. 8, 2022, according to the obituary.

