Man pleads guilty to charges related to 2023 shots fired incident at Oak Park Mall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in an incident at Oak Park Mall where he fired a shot from an Overland Park police detective's gun back in 2023.

Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Gonzalez-Munoz was one of two suspects who stole over $475 worth of merchandise from Macy’s inside the mall, according to court documents.

When police attempted to stop Gonzalez-Munoz in the mall's food court, he allegedly resisted two Overland Park police officers and entered into a struggle on the ground.

During the struggle, Gonzalez-Munoz allegedly wrestled an Overland Park detective’s gun away and fired a single shot.

Detectives later located the round in the leg of a chair in the food court. Surveillance video revealed a girl between the ages of 5 and 7 was sitting in the chair less than 10 seconds before the bullet struck it.

Gonzalez-Munoz was eventually taken into custody after a second struggle with officers.

His sentencing date is set for Feb. 10, 2025.

