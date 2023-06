KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the road rage murder of man he shot while on his way to work.

Joshua Mongold shot Riley Youngblood about 8 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2022, a few minutes after the incident began at the intersection of southbound Little Blue Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway.

Youngblood died four days after the shooting.

Mongold was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

