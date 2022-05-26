Man previously convicted of murder faces news charges after allegedly killing man in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who served time for murder is accused in another killing in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 43-year-old Mark Sellars with second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sellars allegedly shot and killed Elijah Flores at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday inside a house in the 700 block of Ditman Avenue.

Officers found Flores dead in a vacant lot a short distance from the house.

Flores had helped Sellars look for his stolen truck, but the pair got into an argument in the house, according to court documents.

A witness told police Sellars pulled a gun from a hoodie and shot Flores in the back.

Sellars also shot two more times, according to the court document.

Police found and arrested Sellars the next day in Indpendence, Missouri, with a cardboard box that contained methamphetamine.

Detectives tried to interview Sellars, but he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

A court document states Sellars served time for second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

He was released from prison 11 years later.

—