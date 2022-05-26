Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man previously convicted of murder faces news charges after allegedly killing man in KCMO

700 block of Pitman homicide
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Darrius Smith/KSHB
700 block of Pitman homicide.
700 block of Pitman homicide
Posted at 6:49 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 19:49:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who served time for murder is accused in another killing in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 43-year-old Mark Sellars with second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sellars allegedly shot and killed Elijah Flores at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday inside a house in the 700 block of Ditman Avenue.

Officers found Flores dead in a vacant lot a short distance from the house.

Flores had helped Sellars look for his stolen truck, but the pair got into an argument in the house, according to court documents.

A witness told police Sellars pulled a gun from a hoodie and shot Flores in the back.

Sellars also shot two more times, according to the court document.

Police found and arrested Sellars the next day in Indpendence, Missouri, with a cardboard box that contained methamphetamine.

Detectives tried to interview Sellars, but he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

A court document states Sellars served time for second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

He was released from prison 11 years later.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock