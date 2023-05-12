Man crashes into Cass County deputy's vehicle after chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was arrested after crashing into a Cass County deputy's vehicle during a chase on Friday morning.

At about 8 a.m. Friday, a deputy attempted to stop a maroon Chevy Silverado near Interstate 49 and Missouri Route 2, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The driver sped away from the deputy and began driving towards Garden City.

He continued towards Missouri Route 7 and Kircher Road when deputies deployed a tire deflation device.

The driver ran over a stop stick resulting in one of their tires deflating.

Still, he continued and later lost control at an intersection in Garden City. He eventually lost control, hitting a patrol car.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies later discovered the 38-year-old man from Holden was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.

