Man sentenced for killing 2 Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man found guilty of robbing and killing two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies who were transporting him from prison will serve the rest of his life in prison.

A Wyandotte County District Court judge Thursday sentenced Antoine Fielder, 36, to life in prison with no chance for parole on the two capital murder charges and 83 months on an aggravated robbery charge. The judge ruled the sentences to be served consecutively.

Deputies Patrick Rohrer, 35, and Theresa T.K. King, 44 were transporting Fielder to the Wyandotte County Courthouse in June 2018 when Fielder was able to obtain one of their weapons and opened fire, killing both within an enclosure in the loading dock at the courthouse.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.