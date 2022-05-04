Man sentenced for setting woman on fire in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced for setting a woman on fire in North Kansas City in January 2021.

Tyrieke Robinson, 26, was convicted on charges of first degree assault and armed criminal action by a Clay County jury in February 2022.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the assault charge and 15 years for the armed criminal action charge. The sentences will run consecutively. Both the jury and prosecutors recommended he receive the maximum sentence for the crime.

According to a release from prosecutors, Robinson filled up a bottle with gasoline, waited for the victim at work before then ambushing her at her home with the gasoline. He doused her with it and then used a lighter to set her on fire.

“She has been given a life sentence, the defendant also deserves a life sentence for his actions," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said in the release.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .