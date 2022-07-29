Man sentenced for shooting at drivers on Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after shooting at drivers on the Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth in May 2020.

Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, was sentenced to 155 months for attempted first-degree murder.

He was also sentenced to two counts of aggravated assault which will run concurrently.

On the day of the incident, Westrem stopped his vehicle on the bridge and began shooting at drivers with a handgun.

When he finished shooting the handgun, he then opened his trunk and took out an AR-15.

Westrem let off at least 23 rounds from the AR-15.

An active-duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth helped stop Westrem by hitting him with his truck.

—

