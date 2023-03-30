Man sentenced for shooting, killing victim outside Johnson County library in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced on Wednesday after shooting and killing another man outside of the Johnson County Library in 2020.

Dvonte Jamal Brown was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years on a first-degree murder charge.

Brown was also sentenced to 59 months on an attempted second-degree murder charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

On April 8, 2020, Brown shot and killed Micah Babick outside the main branch of the library.

Officers responded to the scene and located Babick suffering from gunshot wounds on that night.

