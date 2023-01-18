Man convicted in deadly shooting outside Johnson County library in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury convicted a man for shooting and killing another man outside the Johnson County Library in 2020.

On April 8, 2020, Overland Park police responded to reports of a shooting outside the main branch of the library at around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located Micah Babick, who was 30 when he was killed.

Less than a week later, Dvonte Jamal Brown was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Babick.

On Wednesday, Brown was found guilty in his death. Brown will be sentenced on March 29.

—

