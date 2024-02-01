Man sentenced over 22 years for string of home burglaries, sexual assaults in Shawnee in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a man to over 22 years on Wednesday for a string of home burglaries and sexual assaults in Shawnee in 2018.

William Louis Elliot was convicted of three counts of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of aggravated sodomy by force and one count of rape on Nov. 2, 2023.

The crimes, which police said Elliot was able to commit through entering unlocked doors, occurred near Goddard and West 75th Streets and Caenen Street and West 55th Street.

Elliot was arrested in 2018 for the burglaries and sexual assaults.

