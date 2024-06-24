Watch Now
Man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for part in conspiracy to steal guns from vehicles around KC

Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 24, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 11 years in federal prison for his part in a large conspiracy to steal guns from vehicles in the Westport Entertainment District and from vehicles in other parts of the KC metro.

A judge sentenced Bobby Lamb, 22, to serve the sentence without parole, according to a news release from the United States District Attorney's Office in KCMO.

Lamb also must pay $1,500 in restitution.

In addition to the plea in the firearms case, he pleaded guilty to marijuana distribution, possession of a stolen firearm and other charges, the news release stated.

Lamb was carrying a stolen Glock handgun when arrested in September 2021.

He is one of five co-defendants. The other four await sentencing.


