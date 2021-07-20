Man sentenced to 21 years in deadly 2019 First Fridays shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly two years after her death, Erin Langhofer’s killer has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Deon’te Copkney, 20, faced second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges for the Aug. 2, 2019 shooting at First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District.

Copkney was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge, and three for the armed criminal action charged.

He will get credit for the two years he's already served, so will spend the next 19 years behind bars.

Copkney was in a fight with another man near East 18th Street and Main Street.

A witness told police Copkey fired several shots as he ran from the fight.

Langhofer and her boyfriend were waiting in line at a nearby food truck when the shots rang out.

One of Copkney’s bullets struck her in the head.

Copkney was apprehended by off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, police officers working security at the event after a short pursuit.

He told police he fired into the air, but evidence contradicted that statement.

In May, Copkney pleaded guilty to the charges in Langhofer’s murder.

Langhofer, 25, worked as a domestic violence counselor.

Her family remembers her for her smile , laughter and passion as a courtroom advocate.

