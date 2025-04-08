Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 2023 killing of man in car driven by his ex-girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County, Missouri, judge sentenced a man with a history of domestic violence to 23 years in prison for the 2023 murder of a woman in a car with the killer's ex-girlfriend.

Dinsmore Baker, 47, pleaded guilty on April 7 to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the June 2023 shooting death of Ryan Bowman.

Police officers found the 42-year-old Bowman in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head. He died five days later.

The driver of the car, Dinsmore's ex-girlfriend, told police Dinsmore fired a gun into her 2018 Chevrolet Trax at a gas station at 700 East 85th St.

Bowman was sitting in the front passenger seat when he was shot, according to a court document.

