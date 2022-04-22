Man sentenced to 25 years in prison in the shooting death of teenager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who shot and killed a teenage driver in April 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison.

A jury found Tracy French, 29, guilty earlier this year of involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

French shot and killed 17-year-old Deontae Campbell, 17, as Campbell and his teenage passenger were driving away from the Landing Mall near East 63rd Street and The Paseo.

The gunshot hit Campbell in the head and the car careened into a building.

A court document states there was a confrontation between the passenger in Campbell's car and a woman inside the Landing Mall before the shooting.

French later admitted to police he shot at Campbell and the other teen because the second teen had just robbed him.

