Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for 2018 Shawnee homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man was sentenced to 29 years in prison Thursday for his role in a 2018 homicide in Shawnee, Kansas.

Vincenzo Anecio Lucasta previously pleaded no contest to second degree intentional homicide in the death of David Paterno.

The incident happened on Aug. 8, 2018.

On that day, officers found Paterno unconscious in the area of 51st Street and Monticello Road.

Paterno was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Lucasta was later charged in Paterno's death on Aug. 16, 2018.

—