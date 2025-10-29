Man sentenced to 620 months in prison for 2023 murder in Olathe motel room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who pleaded guilty in the strangulation murder of a woman in Olathe in 2023 was sentenced Wednesday to 620 months in prison.

Franklin Bluelake, 60, admitted he killed Rhoda Morgan in a hotel room near Interstate 35 and 151st Street.

Police found Morgan's body inside a hotel room after hotel employees called police and said Morgan had not checked out.

Bluelake fled the area after the murder.

He talked to his relatives by telephone a few days after and told them about the killing.

He also said he was in Texas and would not be caught.

Investigators found Bluelake on tribal land in the Flagstaff, Arizona, area.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.