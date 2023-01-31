Watch Now
Olathe police rule woman's death inside hotel room as homicide

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 17:07:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police have ruled a woman's death inside a hotel room as a homicide.

On Sunday, officers responded to the room after hotel staff reported the woman didn't check out of her room.

Officers located the victim — later identified as 53-year-old Rhoda Morgan of Gardner, Kansas, — dead inside the room.

The incident happened at a hotel located in the 20600 block of west 151st Street at around 11:56 a.m.

Detectives were still working to figure out the cause of Morgan's death.

Police have identified a person of interest, according Olathe Sgt. Joel Yeldell.

