Olathe police rule woman's death inside hotel room as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police have ruled a woman's death inside a hotel room as a homicide.

On Sunday, officers responded to the room after hotel staff reported the woman didn't check out of her room.

Officers located the victim — later identified as 53-year-old Rhoda Morgan of Gardner, Kansas, — dead inside the room.

The incident happened at a hotel located in the 20600 block of west 151st Street at around 11:56 a.m.

Detectives were still working to figure out the cause of Morgan's death.

Police have identified a person of interest, according Olathe Sgt. Joel Yeldell.

