Man sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for murder of his father, attack on woman in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who killed his father and nearly killed a woman was sentenced to 166 months in prison Wednesday.

John McGriff, 33, pleaded guilty in August to killing his father in July 2023 at an apartment for seniors in Kansas City, Kansas.

McGriff and his father lived in the building.

Police were called a few minutes after the discovery of the murder on reports of a woman being stabbed by a man near South 34th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

The 46-year-old woman had finished her volunteer work at a nearby church pantry. She was treated at a hospital and survived her wounds.

Police shot McGriff after he refused to drop the knife and ran at officers.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.